Burnt Oak blaze sees 500 evacuated amid explosion fears

Image copyright LFB Image caption The fire is in a workshop behind shops and flats

Five hundred people have been evacuated from homes and businesses in north London following a fire at a workshop.

Half a single-storey workshop is alight behind shops with flats above them in Watling Avenue in the Burnt Oak area of Edgware.

London Fire Brigade said an exclusion zone had been set up because of fears that gas cylinders might explode in the heat.

Emergency crews were called at 15:37 BST and 58 firefighters are on site.

More than 45 calls were made to report the blaze.

The whole of Watling Avenue has been closed as a precaution and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Image copyright LFB Image caption About 60 firefighters are at the scene