Charlie Gard campaigners warned over hospital protests

Charlie Gard campaigners have been urged to show consideration to the parents of other children being treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The High Court judge in Charlie's case warned there were "lots and lots" of other sick children at the hospital.

It follows complaints from the family members of other children being treated at the hospital.

Mr Justice Francis said the relatives of those children may not want to be confronted by campaigners.

A spokeswoman for Great Ormond Street acknowledged the hospital had received complaints from families but would not provide further details.

Mr Justice Francis was speaking while overseeing the latest hearing in the 11-month-old's case in the Family Division of the High Court.

Charlie suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage.

Lawyers for the hospital said on Friday a new scan of Charlie made for "sad reading".

Earlier this month the judge condemned people who had abused and threatened Great Ormond Street medics on social media as a result of Charlie's case.

Timeline

3 March 2017: Mr Justice Francis starts to analyse the case at a hearing in the family division of the High Court in London

11 April: He says doctors can stop providing life-support treatment

3 May: Charlie's parents ask Court of Appeal judges to consider the case

23 May: Three Court of Appeal judges analyse the case

25 May: The Court of Appeal judges dismiss the couple's appeal

8 June: Charlie's parents lose their fight in the Supreme Court

20 June: Judges in the European Court of Human Rights start to analyse the case, after lawyers representing Charlie's parents make written submissions

27 June: Judges in the European Court of Human Rights refuse to intervene

3 July: The Pope and US President Donald Trump offer to intervene

7 July: Great Ormond Street Hospital applies for a fresh hearing at the High Court

He said Great Ormond Street staff did a "remarkably good job".

Charlie's parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, from Bedfont, west London, want to take the 11-month old to the US for experimental therapy.

Specialists at Great Ormond Street say the therapy will not help and that life support treatment should stop.

Image copyright PA Image caption Connie Yates and Chris Gard want Charlie to receive an experimental therapy called nucleoside

Mr Justice Francis will analyse the latest expert evidence at a High Court hearing on Monday and Tuesday.

At a preliminary hearing on Friday, he said he would need to know whether there was "new material" which could make a "difference".

Lawyers representing Great Ormond Street Hospital said they had "yet to see" any new evidence

A US doctor who has offered to treat terminally ill Charlie has attended a meeting at Great Ormond Street Hospital to decide whether he should travel to America for therapy.

Dr Michio Hirano met doctors earlier this week to examine Charlie and discuss his condition.