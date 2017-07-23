Dozens of job offers for girl fined for lemonade stand

Image copyright Andre Spicer Image caption Andre Spicer said his daughter burst into tears and told him "I've done a bad thing"

A five-year-old girl who was fined £150 by a council for selling 50p cups of lemonade has received dozens of offers to set up stalls at other events.

Andre Spicer, a business school professor, had let his daughter set up a stall to sell refreshments outside Lovebox Festival, east London.

Four council officials fined the pair for trading without a licence.

Mr Spicer said she had received offers to set up lemonade stands at festivals and at Borough Market in Southwark.

The family tweeted: "We have been overwhelmed by the kind response from people across the world.

"Dozens of festivals, markets and businesses have offered us the opportunity to set up a lemonade stand.

"We hope they will extend this invitation to others who'd love to make a stand."

Borough Market tweeted the girl's father: "In all seriousness, would your daughter like to sell some lemonade at Borough Market? We'd love to make that happen for her."

LeeFest: Neverland has also invited the pair to sell lemonade at its August festival in Kent.

Image copyright Andre Spicer Image caption The fine was for trading without a licence

Mr Spicer told how his daughter had "burst into tears" after enforcement officers "began reading from a big script explaining that she did not have a trading licence".

He said: "My daughter clung to me screaming 'Daddy, Daddy, I've done a bad thing.' She's five.

"We were then issued a fine of £150. We packed up and walked home."

Tower Hamlets Council has since apologised for issuing a fixed penalty notice and cancelled the fine.

A council spokesman said: "We are very sorry that this has happened. We expect our enforcement officers to show common sense and to use their powers sensibly.

"This clearly did not happen."