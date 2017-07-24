Man in court over kidnap, rape and murder of teenager

Image copyright Google Image caption Police found the body of the 19-year-old at this property in Kingston Upon Thames

A man has appeared in court charged with the kidnap, rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman.

The 33-year-old is also accused of the kidnap, rape, and attempted murder of a woman in her 20s.

Another man, 28, is charged with the kidnap of both women. Both men appeared in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court.

The teenager's body was found at an address in Coombe Lane West, in Kingston Upon Thames, on Wednesday.

The second woman had earlier been treated for stab or slash wounds at a south London hospital.

The defendants and the victims cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Police had started searching for the two women following a concerned call about their safety at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday.

A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death was a neck wound.

The men were remanded in custody and the 33-year-old is scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey on 26 July.

The 28-year-old will next appear at the Old Bailey on 21 August.