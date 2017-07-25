Charlie Gard: Parents 'want to take him home' for final moments
The parents of terminally-ill Charlie Gard are returning to court to seek permission to take their son home to die, the BBC understands.
Chris Gard and Connie Yates are expected to tell the High Court they do not want his life support to be withdrawn while he is hospital.
They ended their legal case to take him to the US for treatment after being told it was too late to treat him.
Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) has not said when life support will end.
Charlie's parents, from Bedfont, west London, have been spending their "last precious moments" with their terminally ill son.
They ended their legal fight after US doctor Professor Michio Hirano told them it was now too late to treat Charlie's rare genetic condition.
Lawyers for the couple are due back in court on Tuesday afternoon.
Timeline of legal battle
- 3 March 2017: Mr Justice Francis starts to analyse the case at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.
- 11 April: Mr Justice Francis says doctors can stop providing life-support treatment.
- 3 May: Charlie's parents ask Court of Appeal judges to consider the case.
- 23 May: Three Court of Appeal judges analyse the case.
- 25 May: Court of Appeal judges dismiss the couple's appeal.
- 8 June: Charlie's parents lose fight in the Supreme Court.
- 20 June: Judges in the European Court of Human Rights start to analyse the case after lawyers representing Charlie's parents make written submissions.
- 27 June: Judges in the European Court of Human Rights refuse to intervene.
- 3 July: The Pope and US President Donald Trump offer to intervene.
- 7 July: Great Ormond Street Hospital applies for a fresh hearing at the High Court.
- 24 July: Charlie's parents end their legal fight to take him to the US for treatment.