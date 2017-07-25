Charlie Gard: Parents 'want to take him home' for final moments

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Chris Gard: "We are so sorry we could not save you"

The parents of terminally-ill Charlie Gard are returning to court to seek permission to take their son home to die, the BBC understands.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates are expected to tell the High Court they do not want his life support to be withdrawn while he is hospital.

They ended their legal case to take him to the US for treatment after being told it was too late to treat him.

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) has not said when life support will end.

Image copyright PA Image caption Charlie has been in intensive care at Great Ormond Street Hospital since October

Charlie's parents, from Bedfont, west London, have been spending their "last precious moments" with their terminally ill son.

They ended their legal fight after US doctor Professor Michio Hirano told them it was now too late to treat Charlie's rare genetic condition.

Lawyers for the couple are due back in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Timeline of legal battle

Image copyright PA