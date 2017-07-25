Grenfell fire: Judge in second meeting with angry survivors

Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Martin (right) told residents at the public meeting he did not have the power to make arrests

The judge leading the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire has told survivors he would "get to the bottom" of the tragedy during a second public meeting.

Sir Martin Moore-Bick insisted he had "no power" to make arrests over the blaze, which killed at least 80 people.

Shouting broke out at points during the two-hour long gathering - Sir Martin's second encounter with former residents.

One woman said residents were unhappy that Sir Martin and his legal inquiry team did "not look like any of us".

She told those gathered in a west London church on Tuesday evening: "You do not have our confidence, you do not represent us," while another man said: "We need someone who's real".

Sir Martin, who initially faced residents at a meeting three weeks ago, said the inquiry would consider the "whole course of events" leading up to the fire on 14 June, as well as the design and construction of the tower.

But when residents demanded arrests be made, Sir Martin responded: "An inquiry is designed to find out what happened. I have no power to do anything in relation to criminal responsibility."

The Metropolitan Police has said it will investigate "all criminal offences that may have been committed" in its separate inquiry into the fire.