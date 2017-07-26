Charlie Gard: Judge to decide where baby's life will end

Image copyright PA Image caption Connie Yates and Chris Gard accept Charlie should be moved to palliative care

A High Court judge is set to decide later where Charlie Gard's life will end after another dispute between his parents and hospital bosses.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates want permission to take the 11-month-old home for his final days.

But Great Ormond Street Hospital said it was not practical to provide the level of life-support treatment to Charlie at the couple's London home.

It says a hospice would be a more appropriate place for him.

The court hearing is due to resume at 14:00 BST.

Doctors at the London hospital have said moving Charlie to a hospice is the best option as a ventilator would not fit through the couple's front door in Bedfont, west London.

Mr Justice Francis, who analysed the dispute at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court on Tuesday, said that, having heard the evidence, the chances of Charlie's parents' wishes being granted were small.

Image copyright PA Image caption Charlie has a rare genetic condition and would not live to see his first birthday, his father said

Charlie has the rare genetic disorder, encephalomyopathic mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome. He has brain damage and cannot move his arms or legs.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ms Yates said: "We promised Charlie every day we would take him home.

"It seems really upsetting after everything we've been through to deny us this."

Grant Armstrong, representing the parents, accused hospital bosses of "putting up obstacles".

"The parents wish for a few days of tranquillity outside of a hospital setting," he said.

"The parents had hoped that Great Ormond Street would work with them."

But lawyers for the hospital said staff had "moved heaven and earth" for Charlie.

Katie Gollop QC said the couple's needs had to be balanced against Charlie's best interests.

She said Great Ormond Street staff had found an "excellent hospice" that would give Charlie and his parents the space, privacy and protection they needed.

Image copyright PA Image caption Charlie has been in intensive care at Great Ormond Street Hospital since October

The latest hearing comes after Charlie's parents abandoned attempts to persuade the judge to let their son travel to the US for experimental treatment.

They had asked Mr Justice Francis to rule their son should be allowed to undergo a trial of nucleoside therapy in New York, a move opposed by hospital medics who argued the treatment would be "futile".

Timeline of legal battle

