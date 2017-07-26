Sally Anne Bowman killer Mark Dixie admits other attacks

Image copyright PA Image caption Eighteen-year-old Sally Anne Bowman was murdered in south London in 2005

A man serving a life sentence for raping and murdering teenage model Sally Anne Bowman has admitted attacks on two other women previously.

Mark Dixie was jailed in 2008 for repeatedly stabbing Miss Bowman then raping her as she lay dead or dying in south London in 2005.

Appearing via videolink at Southwark Crown Court Dixie, 46, admitted raping a woman in 1987 when he was 16.

He also admitted charges over an attack on a second woman in 2002.

A previous hearing was told he ambushed a woman in an isolated car park in 1987 then raped her.

Following the sex attack, he tied the woman to her car and set fire to it, but she managed to escape and raised the alarm.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mark Dixie was jailed for a minimum of 34 years in 2008

He also admitted charges of indecent assault and GBH after he hit another woman on the head with a chef's steel - used to sharpen kitchen blades - and molested her on a flight of stairs.

Killer reveals 'the truth'

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC told the court Dixie had revealed the attacks to police after finally admitting in January 2015 that he had killed Miss Bowman.

Her murder was something he had previously denied.

"He wrote to police indicating he wanted to tell them the truth of what had happened to Sally Anne, because at the trial he said that he was not responsible for her murder," Mr Aylett said.

During the original three-week murder trial Dixie claimed to have found Miss Bowman dead and proceeded to have sex with her lifeless body after he had been on a drink and drugs binge.

The 18-year-old's body was found next to a skip in Croydon in September 2005.