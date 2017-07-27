Charlie Gard: Deadline passes for care decision
The deadline for reaching an agreement over the end-of-life care for terminally-ill Charlie Gard has passed.
Charlie's parents want a private medical team to care for their son in a hospice so they can have days with him before his life support ends.
But Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) said it was not in his interests to spend a long period in a hospice.
If no plan is agreed, the 11-month-old will be moved to a hospice and his life support withdrawn soon after.
Charlie's parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, and GOSH had until 12:00 BST to agree his end-of-life care.
His parents have accepted their son could be moved to a hospice, the High Court heard on Wednesday.
Their lawyer, Grant Armstrong said they wanted to spend a period of days with him there and nurses from GOSH and a GP had volunteered to provide care for him.
But hospital bosses said they could not agree to the arrangement as his parents had not found a hospice or a paediatric intensive care specialist.
Mr Justice Francis ruled that without an agreement, Charlie will be transferred to a hospice where palliative care will be given to him and his breathing tube withdrawn "shortly after".
The judge added that no details about when he would be moved and where could be made public.
Timeline of Charlie's case
- 3 March 2017: Mr Justice Francis starts to analyse the case at a hearing in the family division of the High Court in London
- 11 April: He says doctors can stop providing life-support treatment
- 3 May: Charlie's parents ask Court of Appeal judges to consider the case
- 23 May: Three Court of Appeal judges analyse the case
- 25 May: The Court of Appeal judges dismiss the couple's appeal
- 8 June: Charlie's parents lose their fight in the Supreme Court
- 20 June: Judges in the European Court of Human Rights start to analyse the case, after lawyers representing Charlie's parents make written submissions
- 27 June: Judges in the European Court of Human Rights refuse to intervene
- 3 July: The Pope and US President Donald Trump offer to intervene
- 4 July: The Vatican's children's hospital in Rome, offers to take in Charlie
- 7 July: Great Ormond Street Hospital applies for a fresh hearing at the High Court
- 10 July: Charlie's parents return to the High Court and ask Mr Justice Francis to carry out a fresh analysis of the case. Mr Justice Francis says he will consider any new evidence.
- 17 July - Dr Michio Hirano, the US neurologist, travels to London to examine Charlie
- 21 July - Lawyer representing Great Ormond Street says Charlie's new scan makes for "sad reading"
- 22 July - Great Ormond Street says doctors and nurses have been subjected to abuse and received threatening messages
- 24 July - Charlie's parents say they will end their legal fight for his treatment and let him die
- 26 July - Deadline set for Charlie's parents and Great Ormond Street Hospital to agree how and when he will die
- 27 July - The deadline for Charlie's parents and Great Ormond Street hospital to agree how and when he will die passed at 12:00 BST.