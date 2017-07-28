Peckham murder: Life sentence for Ernest Kalawa stabbing

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Derron Campbell must serve a minimum of 26 years in prison for the murder of Ernest Kalawa

A man has be sentenced to life in prison for stabbing a man to death in south London.

Ernest Kalawa, 24, from Southwark, died from multiple stab wounds in a "brutal" and "targeted" attack in Haymerle Road, Peckham, on 30 December 2016.

Derron Campbell, who was found guilty at the Old Bailey, refused to say why he had targeted Mr Kalawa.

The 24-year-old, of no fixed abode, was told he must serve a minimum term of 26 years.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police/PA WIRE Image caption Ernest Kalawa, 24, was attacked and killed in Peckham on 30 December

The court heard how Campbell and an accomplice tried to hit Mr Kalawa with a car before giving chase on foot.

Campbell pounced on Mr Kalawa stabbing him a number of times and kicking his prone body as he lay on the ground, according to police.

Campbell was later arrested for a separate matter the same evening, by which time he had helped set fire to the car used in the attack.

Image copyright Google Image caption Ernest Kalawa was stabbed outside of Deerhurst House in Peckham

Met Police Spokesman Lee Watling of said: "Campbell has refused to say why they targeted Ernest that day in Peckham and, as such, only they know why they did this.

"The brutality of the violence used in this attack was truly shocking and there can be no doubt that as they pursued Ernest, Campbell's only intent was to murder him."

Campbell's accomplice Klark Mangal, 22, of Peckham, was sentenced to four years for perverting the court of justice after admitting to burning the car used in the attack.