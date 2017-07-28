'Beautiful boy' Charlie Gard dies

Image copyright Featureworld Image caption Charlie had encephalomyopathic mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome

Charlie Gard, the baby at the centre of a legal row over his treatment, has died, a family spokesman has confirmed.

The 11-month-old was moved to a hospice following a High Court ruling.

He suffered from an extremely rare genetic condition causing progressive brain damage and muscle weakness.

His parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, fought a lengthy legal battle with Great Ormond Street Hospital to allow him to be taken to the US for legal treatment.

But on Monday they dropped their legal battle after the doctor said it was too late for it to work.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, Ms Yates said: "Our beautiful little boy has gone, we are so proud of you Charlie."

Image copyright EPA Image caption Chris Gard and Connie Yates fought a five-month legal battle on behalf of their son

Timeline of Charlie's case