'Beautiful boy' Charlie Gard dies
Charlie Gard, the baby at the centre of a legal row over his treatment, has died, a family spokesman has confirmed.
The 11-month-old was moved to a hospice following a High Court ruling.
He suffered from an extremely rare genetic condition causing progressive brain damage and muscle weakness.
His parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, fought a lengthy legal battle with Great Ormond Street Hospital to allow him to be taken to the US for legal treatment.
But on Monday they dropped their legal battle after the doctor said it was too late for it to work.
In a statement issued on Friday evening, Ms Yates said: "Our beautiful little boy has gone, we are so proud of you Charlie."
Timeline of Charlie's case
- 3 March 2017: Mr Justice Francis starts to analyse the case at a hearing in the family division of the High Court in London
- 11 April: He says doctors can stop providing life-support treatment
- 3 May: Charlie's parents ask Court of Appeal judges to consider the case
- 23 May: Three Court of Appeal judges analyse the case
- 25 May: The Court of Appeal judges dismiss the couple's appeal
- 8 June: Charlie's parents lose their fight in the Supreme Court
- 20 June: Judges in the European Court of Human Rights start to analyse the case, after lawyers representing Charlie's parents make written submissions
- 27 June: Judges in the European Court of Human Rights refuse to intervene
- 3 July: The Pope and US President Donald Trump offer to intervene
- 4 July: The Vatican's children's hospital in Rome offers to take in Charlie
- 7 July: Great Ormond Street Hospital applies for a fresh hearing at the High Court
- 10 July: Charlie's parents return to the High Court and ask Mr Justice Francis to carry out a fresh analysis of the case. Mr Justice Francis says he will consider any new evidence.
- 17 July: Dr Michio Hirano, the US neurologist, travels to London to examine Charlie
- 21 July: Lawyer representing Great Ormond Street says Charlie's new scan makes for "sad reading"
- 22 July: Great Ormond Street says doctors and nurses have been subjected to abuse and received threatening messages
- 24 July: Charlie's parents say they will end their legal fight for his treatment and let him die
- 26 July: Deadline set for Charlie's parents and Great Ormond Street Hospital to agree how and when he will die
- 27 July: Mr Justice Francis rules Charlie will be moved to a hospice and have his life support withdrawn "soon after" after an agreement to decide his end-of-life care was not reached.