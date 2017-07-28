Man arrested over suspected London acid attack

From the section

Image caption Police, fire and ambulance crews attended Roman Road in Bethnal Green

A man has been arrested in connection with a suspected acid attack in east London.

Two men, aged 23 and 24, were left with life-changing injuries after a noxious substance was thrown over them on Tuesday on Roman Road, Bethnal Green.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The incident is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police's specialist gang crime unit. Enquiries are ongoing.