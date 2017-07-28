Rashan Charles death: Protesters throw bottles at police

Image copyright Spectrum Sino Radio/Twitter/PA Wire Image caption Police officers were seen retreating as objects were thrown at them

A protest over the death of a man who died after a police chase in east London has seen bottles thrown at officers and a road barricaded.

Crowds gathered in Kingsland Road, Hackney, where Rashan Jermaine Charles, 20, was followed on foot by officers at 01:45 BST on 22 July.

He then tried to swallow an object but died later in hospital, the Met Police said.

The force said it was continuing to monitor the situation at the protest.

But police in Hackney tweeted: "Officers have been subjected to abuse & violence. Whatever the frustrations, this is patently NOT what the family of Rashan Charles wanted."

The protest saw bins, mattresses and debris used to block the street and at one stage a lorry drove through the barricade with people clinging to it.

Videos on social media have shown officers walking backwards in retreat as objects are thrown at them.

Several wheelie bins were later set alight and shortly afterwards, a mattress was thrown on top of the burning pile.

Image copyright Spectrum Sino Radio/Twitter/PA Wire Image caption The Met Police said it was monitoring the situation

The planned protest began on Friday afternoon at about 15:40 BST.

By 20:00 BST, police could no longer be seen at the clashes, but dozens of protesters, some masked, were still lining the streets.

Shattered glass littered the road and a handful of protesters were also holding Black Lives Matter placards.

Pedestrians, motorcyclists and cyclists are being told not to travel through the barricade.

Image copyright PA Image caption Protesters also gathered outside Stoke Newington Police Station on Monday

The Independent Police Complaints Commission, which is investigating the events that led to his death, issued a statement on Friday which said: "We understand the concerns raised following Rashan's death.

"We will independently examine the circumstances of this incident, we will follow the evidence, we will consider whether there is an indication there may have been misconduct or criminality, and we will seek to answer the questions that Rashan's family and the community of Hackney understandably have."