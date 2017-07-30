Prudential RideLondon: Thousands of cyclists descend on capital

Thousands of amateur and professional cyclists have hit the roads of London and Surrey for the third day of the Prudential RideLondon festival.
Sunday's event saw 25,000 riders tackle either a 100-mile or 46-mile course beginning at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and ending at The Mall.
They were then followed by 150 of the world's top pro cyclists who raced the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic.
Thousands of spectators lined the streets to cheer on the riders.
Friday and Saturday saw other cycling events take place including a family-friendly mass bike ride through central London.
Saturday also saw US cyclist Coryn Rivera win the Prudential RideLondon Classique women's race.