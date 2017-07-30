London

Prudential RideLondon: Thousands of cyclists descend on capital

  • 30 July 2017
  • From the section London
Riders in Prudential RideLondon Classic Image copyright PA
Image caption A number of cycling events take place during the three-day festival

Thousands of amateur and professional cyclists have hit the roads of London and Surrey for the third day of the Prudential RideLondon festival.

Sunday's event saw 25,000 riders tackle either a 100-mile or 46-mile course beginning at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and ending at The Mall.

They were then followed by 150 of the world's top pro cyclists who raced the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic.

Thousands of spectators lined the streets to cheer on the riders.

Image copyright AFP
Image caption The Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic started at Horse Guards Parade
Image copyright AFP
Image caption The professional race follows a 125-mile (200km) route through London and Surrey
Image copyright AFP
Image caption This is the fifth year of the Prudential RideLondon cycling festival

Friday and Saturday saw other cycling events take place including a family-friendly mass bike ride through central London.

Saturday also saw US cyclist Coryn Rivera win the Prudential RideLondon Classique women's race.

Image copyright PA
Image caption Families joined a mass bike ride through the capital on Saturday
Image copyright AFP
Image caption Enthusiastic spectators turned out to cheer on the riders
Image copyright AFP
Image caption Many roads have been closed to traffic for the race
Image copyright PA
Image caption Saturday's Classique race saw the riders face much wetter conditions than those who took part on Sunday

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites