Romford doctor Manish Shah charged with 118 sexual offences

A doctor from east London has been charged with 118 sexual offences, the Met Police has said.

Manish Shah, of Brunel Close, Romford, is accused of 65 counts of assault by penetration and 52 counts of sexual assault.

The 47-year-old has also been charged with sexual assault on a child aged under 13 years.

Dr Shah has been released on bail and is due to appear before magistrates in Barkingside on Thursday.

A dedicated phone number for anyone who has concerns or questions has been set up by the NHS - 0800 011 4253.