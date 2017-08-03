Boy, 16, stabbed to death in Barking street after party

Image copyright Google

A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death on an east London street following a "disturbance" at a party.

Police were called to Movers Lane in Barking at 01:00 BST to reports of an injured teenager. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two males, aged 16 and 20, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after being found nearby with stab wounds.

Earlier a "disturbance" broke out at a party at the nearby Ripple Centre, police said.

The arrested teenager was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged. He is currently in custody at an east London police station.

The 20-year-old man remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.