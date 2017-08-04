London paramedic has phone stolen by moped thieves

Image copyright London Ambulance Service Image caption Katherine McKenna had her phone snatched by moped thieves in the West End

Moped thieves stole a mobile phone out of the hand of a London Ambulance Service (LAS) cycle paramedic while she was on duty, it has emerged.

Katherine McKenna, 32, had her phone snatched after the moped thieves mounted a crowded pavement in Store Street, Bloomsbury, on 25 July.

She was about to respond to an emergency call to go to the aid of an elderly man who had fallen down stairs.

Police said no suspects had been identified over the attack.

Ms McKenna was attacked by three muggers on two mopeds who all wore helmets with black visors covering their faces.

She said she was "really shocked. I could not believe that it happened. I was angry I couldn't respond to the patient who needed my help.

"Sadly this type of attack is common. They are hurting people; they are putting other people in danger on the roads and pavements but they are also a danger to themselves."

Image copyright Google Image caption The mugging took place in Store Street in Bloomsbury

Despite the attack the Ms McKenna said she was determined to go back to work the next day.

"If I didn't go back to work, they would win. I want to keep doing my job which is caring for and treating people in London," the paramedic said.

Paul Cook, operations general manager at LAS, said: "It is appalling for a paramedic to be targeted while on duty and we will work with the police to identify and prosecute those who did this."

Scotland Yard have closed the investigation having not indentified any suspects but said "any further information that comes to light will be reviewed by officers".

Last month another London paramedic was taken to hospital when masked men threw liquid in her face while she was answering a 999 call.