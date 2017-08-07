Waterloo station: Commuters hit by engineering upgrade work

Image copyright PA Image caption The works to enlarge the station's platforms began on Saturday

Thousands of commuters are facing severe disruption after engineering works at the UK's busiest train station closed almost half of the platforms.

Ten platforms at Waterloo station will be shut until 28 August to enlarge station capacity.

No trains will run from seven stations in south-west London while Network Rail has warned others like Vauxhall and Wimbledon will be "exceptionally busy".

An average of 270,000 journeys are made to and from Waterloo each day.

The £800m will get the station ready for longer trains and provide space for 30% extra passengers during the busiest times of the day.