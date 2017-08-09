Croydon stabbing: Second teen in 24 hours killed in London

A teenager has been stabbed to death in south London, the second young person to have been killed that way in the capital in 24 hours.

The boy was found by officers at about 23:00 BST on Tuesday in Georgia Road, Thornton Heath, Croydon.

He was confirmed dead at the scene shortly before midnight. There have been no arrests.

He is the 14th teenager to be stabbed to death in the capital this year and the second killed in 24 hours.

Post-mortem tests on the boy killed in the latest attack will take place later this week. Officers remain at the scene and cordons are in place.