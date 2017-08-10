Joshua Bwaly fatal stabbing: Two men charged with murder
Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of 16 year-old Joshua Bwaly in east London.
Joshua was stabbed to death last week following a disturbance at a party in Barking in what was described by police as a "cowardly" and "brutal" attack.
Kareem Lashley-Weekes, 19, from Stratford and Ayrton Ambrose, 19, from Peckham have been charged with murder.
An 18-year-old man has been bailed until September pending further inquiries.
A post-mortem examination of Joshua's body found he died from multiple stab wounds.
Mr Lashley-Weekes and Mr Ambrose have also been charged with the attempted murders of two young men aged 16 and 20.