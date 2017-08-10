Putney Bridge bus-push jogger suspect arrested

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Putney Bridge: CCTV of a jogger who appeared to push a woman in front of a bus

Police hunting a jogger who appeared to push a woman into the path of a bus on Putney Bridge in London have arrested a 41-year-old man.

The Met Police said he was detained at an address in Chelsea on Thursday morning on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He has been taken to a south London police station and remains in custody.

On Wednesday, the Met said it had received a "huge response" to its appeal for information.

Police recently released CCTV of the incident, which happened on 5 May, in an effort to trace the jogger, after their attempts to establish his identity had failed.

The footage showed a man barging into the 33-year-old woman on the bridge.

In doing so, he knocked her into the path of an oncoming bus.

It was only the quick reactions of the bus driver - who swerved to avoid the woman - that prevented her being hit, the Met said.

The bus stopped and several passengers got off and went to help the victim, who had received minor injuries.

About 15 minutes later the jogger came back the other way across the bridge.

The woman tried to speak to him but he did not acknowledge her and carried on jogging.