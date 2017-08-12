Man, 70, dies after 'hit-and-run' in south Tottenham

Image copyright Google Image caption The man died at the scene of the crash at the High Road junction with Seven Sisters

A 70-year-old man has died in an apparent hit-and-run in north London.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at 01:35 BST on High Road, at the junction with Seven Sisters, in Tottenham.

His next of kin have been told, the Met said.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene and causing death by dangerous driving.

He is in custody for questioning.

Road closures are in place and parts of the pavement between the High Road and Stonebridge Estate are also closed.