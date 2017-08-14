Golders Green deaths: Man accused of murdering mum and sister in court

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Joshua Cohen will next appear in court on Wednesday

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his mother and sister at their north London home.

Joshua Cohen, 27, is accused of stabbing his 66-year-old mother Louise and sister Hannah, 33, at their house in Golders Green.

They were pronounced dead by emergency services on Friday evening.

Mr Cohen was arrested in nearby Golders Hill Park at about 14:00 BST on Saturday following a tip-off from a member of the public.

Emergency services were called at 20:50 BST on Friday

He appeared at Hendon Magistrates' Court charged with two counts of murder and will next appear in court on Wednesday for a bail application.

Mr Cohen spoke only to give his name and address.

A plea hearing has provisionally been listed for 11 September at the Old Bailey.