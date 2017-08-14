London

London moped acid attacks: Teenager in court

  • 14 August 2017
Emergency services in London following an alleged acid attack Image copyright SARAH COBBOLD/Reuters
Image caption Emergency crews and other moped drivers went to the help of victims on 13 July

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of carrying out a string of acid attacks on moped riders in north-east London.

The teenager has been charged with 13 offences, six under a Victorian law.

He allegedly targeted six men on bikes in less than 90 minutes on 13 July, spraying them in the face with a noxious liquid.

The boy appeared at Wood Green Crown Court by videolink from Feltham Young Offenders Institution.

One victim was left with "life-changing injuries".

The defendant, from Croydon, south London, is further accused of a separate moped robbery on 25 June.

He was charged with 13 offences in all, including six counts of throwing a corrosive liquid with intent to "disable, injure, disfigure, maim, or cause grievous bodily harm" under Section 29 of the Offences Against The Person Act 1861.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

He was also charged with two counts of robbery and four counts of attempted robbery.

Judge Noel Lucas QC adjourned the case until Thursday.

