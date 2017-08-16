Rashan Charles death: Images released after protest violence

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Scotland Yard said they are searching for a light-skinned black man, a black man and a white woman

The Met Police has released images of three people they are trying to find after a protest over the death of a man in east London turned violent.

The protest was organised outside Stoke Newington police station on 28 July following the death of Rashan Charles.

Police said that while the protest was initially peaceful, it was used by some to commit disorder with fireworks and bottles hurled at officers.

An inquest into the death of Mr Charles is due to open later.

The 20 year old was followed by police in Dalston on 22 July but became ill and died and after putting an object in his mouth.

Image copyright PA Image caption Violence broke out in Kingsland Road during a protest over the death of Mr Charles

The peaceful demonstration took place on Kingsland Road, close to Middleton Road, during the afternoon of 28 July.

However, angry clashes broke out that evening with mattresses and bins set alight and missiles thrown at riot police.

Mr Charles' family later condemned the violence, saying any protests should be peaceful.

Image copyright PA Image caption Bins, mattresses and debris were in flames

Scotland Yard are searching for a white woman, a black man and a light-skinned black man in connection with the disorder.

"Anyone who recognises any of those pictured is asked to contact the investigation team," Det Sgt Gareth Coffey said.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Rashan Charles died after being apprehended by police in Dalston

The inquest into Rashan Charles' death is due to open at Poplar Coroner's Court.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission has previously said a package containing a "mixture of paracetamol and caffeine" was found in Mr Charles' throat but no cause of death has been confirmed.