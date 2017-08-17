Homeless man jailed for possessing bleach in squeezy bottle

Image copyright PA Image caption The liquid inside this bottle was found to have a Ph level of 12

A homeless man found in possession of a bottle of a bleach-like substance has been jailed for one year.

Bradley Kerr, 21, was arrested while carrying a bottle near Bow Road station, east London.

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard the liquid was tested and found to have a Ph level of 12, making it a highly corrosive substance.

Kerr pleaded guilty to one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

The court heard the liquid in the bottle could cause skin irritation or burns.

'Highly dangerous weapon'

The judge, Recorder Sally-Ann Hales QC, said: "The obvious inference is that it was a bottle, originally used for some innocent purpose, which had been refilled with a noxious substance, turning it into an offensive weapon.

"So whilst it is a commonly available household product, it is a liquid which has the capacity to do a great deal of harm, particularly in the wrong hands such as yours - which is no doubt why you were carrying it.

"A liquid of this nature in a portable squeezy bottle can have no possible purpose other than for use as a highly dangerous weapon."

Ms Hales said the courts must respond to public concern by imposing sentences which serve as punishments, as well as deterrents.