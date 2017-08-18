Extra police at Grenfell Tower site for Notting Hill Carnival

Image copyright PA Image caption The Notting Hill Carnival will observe a minutes silence to remember the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Extra police officers and protective barriers will be deployed around Grenfell Tower during the Notting Hill Carnival.

Work on the tower will also pause over the bank holiday weekend, the Met Police said.

Thousands of revellers are expected to pause near the tower, which is towards the end of the carnival route.

They will observe a minute's silence at around 15:00 BST to mark the tragedy, in which at least 80 people died.

In July London Mayor Sadiq Khan rejected a proposal by Minister for London Greg Hands to re-route the carnival away from Grenfell Tower.

He tweeted: "Notting Hill Carnival is a firm London tradition and incredibly important to the local community. It should not be moved."

A Met Police spokeswoman said the extra police officers were being deployed ensure "the security of the Grenfell Tower site is maintained and to protect the many items and memorials that have been placed near to Grenfell Tower."

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Up to a million people are expected to attend this year's Notting Hill Carnival

Organisers are encouraging attendees to wear "green for Grenfell" in a display of "reverence and respect amidst the revelry".

Pepe Francis, chairman of the carnival trust, said: "The colour green represents renewal, growth and harmony and we feel that this sums up the support and respect for the Grenfell community and our neighbours.

"Carnival has been the heart, soul and unifying glue of this community for over half a century.

"We hope you join us for a peaceful celebration of our community, wear green as a mark of respect and remember the one-minute silence on Monday August 28 at 3pm."

The community assistance centre set up in the weeks following the fire will be temporarily moved due to expected congestion from the celebrations, Kensington and Chelsea Council said.

The Curve will move to the Millennium Gloucester Hotel, South Kensington, from Friday August 25 to Monday August 28, with a shuttle bus operating to transport families from their hotels.

Work inside the tower is expected to restart on the following Tuesday.