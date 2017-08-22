Hundreds arrested ahead of Notting Hill Carnival

Image copyright PA Image caption Some 190 knives and 18 firearms have been recovered during the operation

More than 300 people have been arrested as part of an operation to prevent crime at the Notting Hill Carnival.

Since 11 August some 290 people have been arrested for various offences and 190 knives and 18 firearms have been recovered, the Met Police revealed.

Another 31 people were held earlier following a number of dawn raids carried out across five boroughs.

The force said it was "committed to ensuring that Carnival remains a safe, vibrant and enjoyable event".

Tuesday's raids, which targeted knife crime, drugs and child exploitation, were carried out by more than 100 officers.

Image copyright PA Image caption Eight houses were searched by police in Lewisham

Twenty-one homes in Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham, Westminster, and Wandsworth were searched and 18 people were arrested.

In Lewisham, eight people were arrested after searches at eight addresses and what was believed to be Class A and Class B drugs were seized.

Most of the arrests were for possession with intent to supply drugs.

The force said some of those arrested might be bailed but would have conditions imposed on them prohibiting them from attending the Carnival.

"Today's operation is aimed at ensuring that those who intend to cause trouble at Carnival are prohibited from doing so," Ch Supt Robyn Williams said.