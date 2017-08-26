Refugee picture exhibition to open in London
An exhibition highlighting the struggles of human migration is opening its doors.
The project, entitled 'MIGRATE', features pictures by Londoners capturing the journey of refugees and their struggles getting to the UK.
All the exhibits have been made using classic Polaroid camera photographs and will be accompanied by the story of each individual.
The exhibition opens in London Bridge on 29 August.
For the exhibition, London-based Jack Harries photographed his friend Mahamri, a Sudanese refugee his family have been supporting since he was granted refugee status in the UK.
Alice Aedy's work depicts a mother originally from Somaliland, who she met on a bus in west London and artist Cyrus Mahboubian has used the White Cliffs of Dover as a metaphorical barrier to refugees in the Calais 'Jungle'.
Migrate runs from 29 August to 2 September at Omeara, 6 O'Meara Street, London Bridge, SE1 ITE