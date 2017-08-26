Refugee picture exhibition to open in London

Image copyright Alice Aedy Image caption Photographer Alice Aedy met Ashaluul [pictured] on a London bus and was struck by her beauty

An exhibition highlighting the struggles of human migration is opening its doors.

The project, entitled 'MIGRATE', features pictures by Londoners capturing the journey of refugees and their struggles getting to the UK.

All the exhibits have been made using classic Polaroid camera photographs and will be accompanied by the story of each individual.

The exhibition opens in London Bridge on 29 August.

Image copyright Alice Aedy/Ellie Kealey Image caption All exhibits have been made using classic Polaroid cameras

For the exhibition, London-based Jack Harries photographed his friend Mahamri, a Sudanese refugee his family have been supporting since he was granted refugee status in the UK.

Alice Aedy's work depicts a mother originally from Somaliland, who she met on a bus in west London and artist Cyrus Mahboubian has used the White Cliffs of Dover as a metaphorical barrier to refugees in the Calais 'Jungle'.

Image copyright Cyrus Mahboubian, Pimlico Image caption Artist Cyrus Mahboubian gives new meaning to everyday things to represent symbolic barriers to migrants

Image copyright Jack Harries Image caption London-based photographer Jack Harries celebrates the football-mad Sudanese refugee Mahamri

Image copyright Rhiannon Adam Image caption Rhiannon Adam's art plays on the etymology of the word "displacement"

Image copyright Tom Skipp Image caption Photographer Tom Skipp visited France's first internationally-recognised refugee camp in Dunkirk

Migrate runs from 29 August to 2 September at Omeara, 6 O'Meara Street, London Bridge, SE1 ITE