Schizophrenic 'Muslim killer' not guilty by reason of insanity

Image copyright PA Image caption The attack happened on an Overground train near Forest Hill in December

A man with schizophrenia who repeatedly stabbed a train passenger after yelling "I want to kill all the Muslims" has been found not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity.

Adrian Brown, 38, experienced a "severe psychotic episode" when he stabbed Muhammed Ali on a London Overground train on 12 December 2016.

Judge Deborah Taylor QC ordered that Brown should be detained indefinitely.

She added he would only be released on the order of a judge or the government.

Brown, of Brockley Rise, south-east London, appeared via video link from Broadmoor Hospital during the hearing.

A jury found Brown not guilty following a two-day trial at Southwark Crown Court.

He was also found not guilty, by reason of insanity, of possession of an offensive weapon and of assault by beating of Mr Ali.

Image copyright Ita O'Brien Image caption Brown pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder on the grounds of insanity

The trial heard Brown had been delusional in his belief he would "save humanity" and exorcise a Muslim demon haunting him by stabbing his victim.

The court was told he was heard by other passengers to say "Where are all the Muslims? I am going to kill all the Muslims", before holding a knife to the throat of another woman, who was unhurt.

Brown accepted carrying out the attack but pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder on the grounds of insanity.

Mr Ali had been travelling home with his wife when the assault took place between Honor Oak Park and Forest Hill, south London.

He told court that the attack had left him too frightened to leave his house.

Image copyright @SE23LDN Image caption Brown said he was being haunted by a 'Muslim demon'

"I struggle to sleep at the time because every time I shut my eyes I have flashbacks to the whole thing", he said.

"I can only assume it was me because my wife was wearing a headscarf."

Detaining Brown indefinitely under section 37 of the Mental Health Act, Judge Taylor said: "You have a long history of psychotic illness and on that day you were suffering and you continue to suffer from paranoid schizophrenia.

"There's no doubt that if it had not been for the prompt intervention of an off-duty police officer and two medical practitioners that he he may well have died such were the severity of his injuries and the loss of blood."