Notting Hill Carnival: More tributes to Grenfell victims

The sound systems and steel drums are set to fall silent again as Notting Hill Carnival pays tribute to those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire.

At least 80 people died during the blaze in June.

On Sunday, the opening ceremony paid tribute to the victims and the sound systems were turned off for a minute's silence.

The Met Police said there were 122 arrests on Sunday, a fall of about 20% on last year.

The arrests were mainly for drug offences, with 54 people held.

Fifteen were arrested for public order offences, eight for possession of a weapon and eight for sexual offences.

The London Ambulance Service said it had treated 344 patients during the first day of carnival - many for alcohol-related injuries.

The carnival route passes near the tower and a "ring of care" has been formed around it by police.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said although the 51st carnival took place in a "context of sadness and sorrow", it was a celebration of London's diversity.

A heavy police presence will mark the carnival route, with steel barriers and concrete blocks there to prevent a Barcelona-style terror incident as well as acid attacks.

"The police, the security services - all of us - are working incredibly hard to make it a safe and successful carnival.

"We've got to make sure we keep our citizens and visitors, and those involved in the carnival safe, but also make sure we have a great carnival."

On Monday, the entire carnival procession will pause for a second time for a minute's silence.

The colourful floats pass within half a mile of the blackened tower. They are being encouraged to dip their music and walk respectably.

