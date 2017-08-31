Nassem Galleze: Man jailed for causing friend's death

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Budding footballer Nassem Galleze, 17, died after the car he was in crashed into a lampost

A man who killed his best friend in a car crash while under attack from a gang has been jailed for nine years.

Gary Brown, 22, had been goading a rival gang after they attacked his car in south London in September 2015.

Passenger Nassem Galleze, 17, died when Brown crashed into a lamppost after the window of the Vauxhall Corsa was smashed by a lump of concrete.

Brown, of Lewisham, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving at the Old Bailey.

He pleaded guilty to possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property in June.

Sentencing, Judge Wendy Joseph QC referred to the impact on Nassem's family, saying: "It is not just his life, his whole future, is gone."

Following the conviction, Nassem's mother Hakima McHue told of her "living nightmare".

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Gary Brown has been jailed for nine years

The court heard Brown had no licence, no driving ability and no insurance but did not think it was a "big deal" at the time.

Brown had been speeding at up to 60mph in a 20mph zone towards "hostile youths" in the street.

He was also seen "driving on the wrong side of the road, narrowly missing colliding with two buses at one point," the police said.

While he was on bail over the fatal crash, Brown was found with heroin with a street value of £9,700 during a raid on a house in Eastbourne, East Sussex.

In mitigation, Yogain Chandarana told how Brown had got into heroin as he struggled to cope the death of his best friend.

Three men were jailed at Woolwich Crown Court in April 2016 for offences in connection with Nassem's death, including violent disorder and possession of a machete.