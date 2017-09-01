Joshua Clements jailed for Hyde Park water fight stabbings

Image copyright PA Image caption Joshua Clements stabbed two men when thousands gathered in London's Hyde park last year

A masked teenager who stabbed two men during a mass water fight in London's Hyde Park has been jailed for 14 years.

Joshua Clements, 19, attacked the men as violence broke out when thousands of people gathered on 19 July last year.

The Old Bailey heard he armed himself with a large hunting knife and planned to rob partygoers at the event.

He previously pleaded guilty to two charges of wounding and having an offensive weapon as well as two counts of handling stolen goods.

Clements, who had been released from Feltham Young Offenders Institution two months before the attack, also admitted possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent.