Man stabbed in Stratford Westfield shopping centre 'mass brawl'

Man lying on floor Image copyright @Compbod
Image caption Photos shared on social media appear to show a man lying on the floor inside the shopping centre

A man was stabbed in what witnesses described as a "mass brawl" at a shopping centre in London.

Police were called to reports of a fight at Westfield shopping centre, east London, at about 18.15 BST.

One man was taken to hospital with stab wounds, police said, while a second man sustained head injuries.

A suspect was arrested nearby on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, Scotland Yard said.

Photos shared on social media appear to show a man lying on the floor inside the shopping centre.

On Twitter, BBC reporter Justin Dealey, who was shopping at the time, said there had been a "mass brawl".

Hollie Rose tweeted: "Imagine getting locked in a store in Westfield only to come out to find blood all over the floor and police everywhere, brilliant."

