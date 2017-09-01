Man stabbed in Stratford Westfield shopping centre 'mass brawl'
A man was stabbed in what witnesses described as a "mass brawl" at a shopping centre in London.
Police were called to reports of a fight at Westfield shopping centre, east London, at about 18.15 BST.
One man was taken to hospital with stab wounds, police said, while a second man sustained head injuries.
A suspect was arrested nearby on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, Scotland Yard said.
Photos shared on social media appear to show a man lying on the floor inside the shopping centre.
On Twitter, BBC reporter Justin Dealey, who was shopping at the time, said there had been a "mass brawl".
Hollie Rose tweeted: "Imagine getting locked in a store in Westfield only to come out to find blood all over the floor and police everywhere, brilliant."
Did you witness what happened at Westfield Stratford City? Email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7555 173285
- Send pictures/video to yourpics@bbc.co.uk
- Upload your pictures / video here
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Text an SMS or MMS to 61124