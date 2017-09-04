Westfield stabbing: Youth, 17, arrested

Image copyright @Compbod Image caption Photos shared on social media appeared to show a man lying on the floor inside the shopping centre

A 17-year-old youth has been charged with stabbing a man in a "mass brawl" at a shopping centre in east London.

The 18-year-old victim was found with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen in Westfield shopping centre on Friday.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The youth, whose name has not been released by police, was arrested near the scene in Stratford. He was charged with causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Three other teenagers arrested at the scene have been released without charge.

A second man received multiple head injuries during the fight but did not require medical assistance.