Man fatally stabbed in Camden

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was stabbed in Granby Terrace

A young man has been stabbed to death in Camden, police have said.

Met officers were called to Granby Terrace at the junction with Hampstead Road just before 12:00 BST on Monday.

The man, who is thought to be in his late teens or early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to identify the victim.

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the investigation. He was taken to a central London hospital, but his condition is not serious.