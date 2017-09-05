Penge chase deaths: Officers may face charges over pursuit

Image copyright BBC/Oli Regan Image caption Rozanne Cooper, 34, and her nephew Makayah McDermott, 10, died in Penge on 31 August

Two Met Police officers could face criminal charges over the deaths of a boy and his aunt who were killed by a stolen car the officers were chasing.

Ten-year-old Makayah McDermott and Rosie Cooper, 34, were walking along Lennard Road in Penge, south-east London, when they were hit last year.

Joshua Dobby was jailed for 12 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

The police watchdog said its investigation indicated the two officers may have committed offences.

Catherine Hall, operations manager at the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), said it related to how the officers carried out the pursuit of Dobby.

Image copyright Lewisham Police Image caption Dobby, a drug addict, had 53 previous convictions

She said: "The referral relates to both the driver and the passenger of the police vehicle.

"I am satisfied we have gathered all the available evidence and it is now for the Crown Prosecution Service to consider whether to bring criminal charges."

Its report has also been sent to the Met Police to determine if disciplinary proceedings should begin against the officers.

Trapped

Dobby, of no fixed address, was being pursued by police as he drove a stolen Ford Focus at three times the speed limit down one-way roads and through red lights, before losing control on 31 August, 2016.

Image copyright PA Image caption Forensic police officers examined the car after it crashed in Lennard Road

His court case heard he hit a bollard before ploughing into Makayah and Ms Cooper, and three other members of the family, two aged 13 and one aged eight.

Two of the injured girls, who were Makayah's older sisters, were left trapped underneath the car.

Dobby, a drug addict who was out on licence, had 53 previous convictions dating back to when he was 13.