CCTV images shared of robbers who threatened baby with knife

Police have released images of two men who threatened a baby with a knife during a robbery in west London.

The men were riding a moped when they threatened a family in Sprimont Place, Chelsea on Saturday. One pointed a knife at the infant in its pram.

A 31-year-old woman and 32-year-old man handed over their watches and the robbers fled towards Elystan Place.

Both suspects were wearing black crash helmets, and are described as being white males wearing tracksuits.

The robbery happened at about 15:30 BST on 2 September and anyone with information is asked to contact the Met Police.