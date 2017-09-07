Cancer patient's back broken in Newham street robbery

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Ahmet Dobran also suffers from Parkinson's

An 82-year-old cancer patient had his back broken by three men who attacked him and stole his jewellery.

Ahmet Dobran, who also has Parkinson's and uses a walking stick, was beaten and pinned down before his gold bracelet and Longine watch was taken.

The robbery on the evening of 27 August in Newham, east London, left him with three fractured vertebrae.

Mr Dobran, who has been having cancer treatment, is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

However, the attack has aggravated his illnesses.

Police have released images of three men they want to speak to in connection with the attack.

PC Sam Bush, from the Met, said: "How three grown men can be so vicious in attacking and robbing an 82-year-old man with a walking stick is beyond comprehension.

"He was out shopping at the time of the attack and had bags of shopping in his hands, which made him even more vulnerable.

"The callous men who attacked Ahmet swore at him throughout the attack.

"We need to catch these vicious thugs before they target anyone else, as they clearly have utter disregard for their victims and do not hesitate to use violence."