Small electrical explosion closes part of Oxford Street
- 7 September 2017
Part of Oxford Street has been closed by police after a suspected electrical explosion.
The Met Police said one man has been left with minor injuries after a small "power network explosion" at about 19.00 BST.
A police cordon is in place eastbound along Oxford Street, and part of the south side pavement has been blocked.
Eyewitnesses described hearing a loud explosion followed by "heat and light" coming from a telephone exchange box.