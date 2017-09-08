Harmondsworth detainee dies after being found injured

Image copyright PA Image caption The man was found with self-inflicted injuries four days prior to his death

A Polish man who was being held at the UK's biggest immigration removal centre has died four days after he was found with self-inflicted injuries.

The 28 year old had been detained at Harmondsworth, near Heathrow Airport.

He was taken to hospital on Sunday after apparently trying to take his own life at the centre, which is operated by the private company Mitie.

The Home Office said life support was withdrawn on Thursday and an investigation is under way.

A spokesperson said: "A full independent investigation will be conducted by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."

There have been 400 recorded suicide attempts in immigration detention centres in the last year, according to health charity Medical Justice.

Mitie have declined to comment.