RideLondon: Pedestrian dies from injuries after race collision

A pedestrian has died after she was struck by a cyclist during this year's RideLondon event.

The 67-year-old suffered serious head injuries when she was struck on New King's Road at the junction of Guion Road in Parsons Green.

Following the collision on 30 July, she was taken to a west London hospital. She died on Thursday.

A 60-year-old cyclist, who was also injured, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Met has issued an appeal for anyone with information to contact them.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Riders completed either a 46 or 100-mile cycle route through Surrey and London

Det Sgt Alastair Middleton, from the Met's serious collision investigation unit, said: "In light of the sad news that the pedestrian in this collision has passed away, it is important that we understand more about the circumstances surrounding the collision from either members of the public or those working as part of the event.

"Please call into the incident room if you have information, footage or images that could benefit our investigation."

The pedestrian is the second person to have died following the event.

During the race, Maris Ozols, a 67-year-old father-of-four, died after he suffered a cardiac arrest about 13 miles into the event.

RideLondon saw 28,032 riders complete either a 46- or 100-mile cycle ride through Surrey and London on 30 July.