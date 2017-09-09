Finsbury Park rapes inquiry arrest prompts police plea

Detectives investigating the rapes of two women in London have issued an appeal for other potential victims to come forward after a man was arrested.

The 36-year-old is being held on suspicion of rape, after the Finsbury Park attacks.

The Met Police say the attacks, on 22 July and on 29 August, are linked.

The force said it had made the link based on the location of the offences, along with evidence provided by the victims.

A 22-year-old woman was attacked on 22 July, at 02:30 BST close to Seven Sisters Road, while the other victim, 21, was raped in an alleyway near Finsbury Park station, at 00:30 on 29 August.

Det Insp Jeremy McDermott, from the Met's Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command, said: "I am not confident that these victims are the only women who have been targeted.

"I urge any woman who thinks they may have been attacked, or even just approached by a suspicious male in the Finsbury Park area to come forward.

"There is specialist support available to victims of rape and sexual assault, but even if that is not required, any information, no matter how insignificant, could provide officers with a detail that is missing from our investigation."