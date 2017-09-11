Image copyright The Met Police Image caption The net is the latest method launched to protect crowds at public events

A net of steel spikes designed to stop vehicles being used in terror attacks has been unveiled by police.

The device is likely to become a familiar sight at large events to protect crowds from harm, police said.

Known as a Talon and similar to a police 'stinger' strip, the net can stop a vehicle weighing up to 17 tonnes by puncturing its tyres.

The Met used the equipment for the first time at the Naval Association Parade in Whitehall on Monday.

'Save lives'

Ch Insp Nick Staley, of the Met's protective security operations unit, said: "This equipment undoubtedly has the potential to save lives and is just one of a number of measures being taken to provide protection to crowds attending major events in London and reassuring businesses, workers and visitors as they go about their daily lives."



The Talon can be deployed by two officers in less than a minute and is the latest method to protect crowds at public events following the terror attacks at Westminster, London Bridge and Finsbury Park earlier this year.

The device has tungsten steel spikes to puncture the tyres of a vehicle before the net becomes tangled around the front wheels, bringing it to a halt.

It is also designed to ensure that the vehicle skids in a straight line, significantly reducing risk to crowds.

Vehicle barriers have already been installed on nine London bridges as well as other popular tourist sites.