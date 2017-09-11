Image copyright Met Police Image caption Eddy Mpundu has been in a medically-induced coma since he was attacked on 8 August

The family of a man left in a coma after a street attack have released an photo of him in hospital to help try to find those responsible.

Eddy Mpundu, 39, has been in a critical condition since he was found with severe head injuries in Lewisham, south-east London, on 8 August.

The Met has released images of two men they want to speak to over the attack.

The father-of-four's brother Donny Mpundu pleaded for anybody with information to contact police.

Mr Mpundu, who has been keeping a bedside vigil along with his brother's children and ex-partner, said: "Eddy was the kindest, thoughtful and most selfless man you could ever meet.

"Our lives have been turned upside down, trying to make sense of how and why it happened," he said.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police released CCTV images of two men they want to find over the attack

The two suspects - a black man and a white man - were seen approaching Mr Mpundu outside a late night grocery store in Lower Road after they had arrived in a blue Ford Focus car.

Mr Mpundu walked away but was followed by the black suspect who hit him over the head with an unknown object and fled on foot.

The white man, who had been the driver, then appeared to join other members of the public giving Mr Mpundu first aid before he got in the car and drove away.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Eddy Mpundu, a father of four, was a worker at Woking Council

Det Con Alex Hamilton said it was "imperative that we identify these two men".

"Eddy worked for Woking Council before the assault - but his physical injuries are so severe that his doctors cannot say at this point if he will ever recover enough to work in the future or lead any kind of normal life," he said.

Two men, aged 42 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm but have since been released under investigation.