Image copyright Met Police Image caption Eddy Mpundu has been in a medically-induced coma since he was attacked on 8 August

Two men have been arrested following an attack in a street that left a father-of-four in a coma.

Eddy Mpundu, 39, has been in a critical condition since being found with severe head injuries in Lewisham, south-east London, on 8 August.

The men, aged 19 and 20, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH after handing themselves in to the police on Monday.

Both men have been remanded into custody.

"Eddy worked for Woking Council before the assault - but his physical injuries are so severe that his doctors cannot say at this point if he will ever recover enough to work in the future or lead any kind of normal life," police said.

On the night of the attack, Mr Mpundu was seen being approached by two people outside a late night grocery store in Lower Road after they had arrived in a blue Ford Focus car.

The 39-year-old walked away but was followed by a man who hit him over the head with an unknown object and then fled on foot.

Another man appeared to join other members of the public giving Mr Mpundu first aid before he got in the Ford Focus and drove away.