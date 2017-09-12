Image copyright Thames Water Image caption The fatberg had blocked the sewer in Whitechapel

A 250-metre long "fatberg" weighing 130 tonnes has been found blocking a sewer.

The solid mass of congealed fat, wet wipes, nappies, oil and condoms formed in the Victorian-era tunnel in Whitechapel, London.

Thames Water described it as one of the largest it had seen and says it will take three weeks to remove.

The company's head of waste networks Matt Rimmer said: "It's a total monster and taking a lot of manpower and machinery to remove as it's set hard."

The company says fatbergs form when people put things down sinks and toilets that they shouldn't.

Image copyright Thames Water Image caption Eight workers will break up the mass with high-pressure hoses

"It's basically like trying to break up concrete," Mr Rimmer said.

"It's frustrating as these situations are totally avoidable and caused by fat, oil and grease being washed down sinks and wipes flushed down the loo.

"The sewers are not an abyss for household rubbish and our message to everyone is clear - please bin it - don't block it."

Fatberg in numbers 250 metres 130 tonnes 6 metres longer than Tower Bridge

The same weight as:

520,000 packets of lard

11 double decker buses Thames Water

Work at Whitechapel Road to remove the immense fatberg started this week.

Eight workers will break up the mass with high-pressure hoses, suck up the pieces into tankers and take it to a recycling site in Stratford.

In 2013, Thames Water found a bus-size fatberg in a sewer in Kingston.