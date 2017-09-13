Image copyright Met Police Image caption Eddy Nganji has been in a medically-induced coma since he was attacked on 8 August

A man has been charged following an attack in a street that left a father-of-four in a coma.

Eddy Nganji, 39, has been in a critical condition since being found with severe head injuries in Lower Road, Lewisham, near Surrey Quays station, on 8 August.

Amery Fraser, 19 of the Rye Hill Estate, south-east London, was charged on Tuesday with grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later. A second man has been released under investigation.

Officers said Mr Nganji, who worked for Woking Council, had suffered injuries "so severe that his doctors cannot say at this point if he will ever recover enough to work in the future or lead any kind of normal life".

He has been placed in an induced coma since the attack.

On the night of the attack, Mr Nganji was seen being approached by two people outside a late night grocery store in Lower Road after they had arrived in a blue Ford Focus car.

The 39-year-old walked away but was followed by a man who hit him over the head with an unknown object and then fled on foot.

Another man appeared to join other members of the public giving Mr Nganji first aid before he got in the Ford Focus and drove away.