Image caption The cyclist stopped at the scene near the entrance to Bond Street Tube station

A 73-year-old woman has died after being struck by a cyclist in London's Oxford Street.

The pedestrian suffered a head injury in the crash, which happened at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday.

She was taken to a central London hospital but died in the early hours of Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said the cyclist stopped at the scene of the crash and no arrests have been made.

Image caption Police said no arrests have been made

Roads in the area were closed for several hours following the crash.