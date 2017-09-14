Image copyright PA Image caption Prince George started at Thomas' Battersea School on 7 September

A 40-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary near Prince George's new school in London has been released on bail.

The women was arrested at 14:15 BST on Wednesday after reports of a break-in at Thomas' Battersea School the previous day, the Met Police said

She has been released pending further inquiries.

The Met said it was working with the school to review its security arrangements after the incident.

On Wednesday, a police spokesperson said officers had "attended immediately after the issue came to light".

"Police are part of the protective security arrangements for the prince and we will continue to work closely with the school, which is responsible for building security on its site," the force said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The four-year-old prince was dropped off on his first day by his father, the Duke of Cambridge

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Prince George held his father's hand as he arrived for his first day at school

The four-year-old prince started at the £18,000-a-year preparatory school on 7 September.

It educates 560 boys and girls aged from four to 13, with about 20 pupils in each class.

George was at school on Tuesday, but it is thought unlikely he was there at the time of the intrusion.

Kensington Palace said it was "aware of the issue but we would not comment further on security measures".